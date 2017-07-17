14-year-old in critical condition after shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Connecticut.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in New Haven.

The boy has been transported to a hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect. Investigators say the suspect was riding in a white sedan and wore a black face mask.

The shooting is still under investigation.

