15-year-old student killed, 2 others seriously injured in Brockton crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A high school student was killed Tuesday and two others were seriously injured in a single-car crash in Brockton, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to 225 Summer Street and found a vehicle that had gone off the road and slammed into a tree. The car sustained severe front-end damage.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Isaias Caban, was a freshman at Brockton High School. The other students in the car, a freshman and senior, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mayor William Carpenter told 7News that the senior, 19, had picked up the two freshman from baseball practice just before the crash. Carpenter said the vehicle was traveling at high rate of speed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved and our school community during this very difficult time,” said Brockton Public School Superintendent of Schools, Kathleen Smith.

It’s school vacation week in the city, but Smith said grief counselors will be made available to students.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

