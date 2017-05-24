1,500 feet of California highway blocked by landslide

Big Sur, CA (WHDH) — Roughly 1,500 feet of the Pacific Coast Highway in California is closed after a landslide.

According to the California Department of Transportation, more than one million tons of rock and dirt are blocking part of the state highway in Monterey County.

The portion of the slide covering the highway could be up to 40 feet deep.

Officials plan to assess the area when it becomes stable.

For now, there is no estimate of when the highway will reopen in the area.

