2 arrested after man is seriously injured in brutal beating in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after a man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a brutal beating in Lynn, authorities say.

Police said officers responded at around midnight to an apartment building on Chase Street for a report of an assault. They allegedly found a man who had been badly beaten with either a pipe or baseball bat.

The victim, 48, was taken to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. He is said to be in critical condition.

Police arrested 31-year-old John Michelin and 50-year-old Darrin Stephens in connection with the beating. They were both charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the attacker struck the man in the head. It is not clear what led up to the attack or how the individuals knew the victim.

The incident is under investigation.

