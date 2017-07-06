2 cars hit jackknifed milk tanker on New York highway; 4 die

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two cars slammed into a milk tanker truck that had swerved to avoid deer and jackknifed on a New York highway, killing four people.

State police say the tanker jackknifed across both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Oswego County late Wednesday.

Trooper Jack Keller says two vehicles slammed into the truck and skidded beneath it, killing all four occupants. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The names and ages of the victims haven’t been released. Keller says the three occupants of one car were from St. Lawrence County in northern New York, and the other victim was from out of state.

The accident in Sandy Creek forced the closure of the four-lane highway for about seven hours.

