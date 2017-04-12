2 charged with several armed robberies in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of armed robberies in New Bedford.

Police charged Isaiah Garvia with armed robberies at six businesses in the city since February, including a Family Dollar and Domino’s Pizza.

Police also charged Cesar Berroa for two robberies last month.

Bail was set at $10,000 for both men.

Officials say there is potential the men could face as many as 40 more charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)