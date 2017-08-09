2 juvenile babysitters accused of putting baby in refrigerator in Danvers

DANVERS (WHDH) – Two juvenile babysitters are facing serious charges after authorities in Danvers saidy the girls put a baby who they were looking after inside a refrigerator.

The girls were arrested Monday and arraigned Tuesday in Salem Juvenile Court on child endangerment and assault with a dangerous weapon charges, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The girls are not being identified because of their age, but police said the duo recorded video of the incident and shared it on the social media app Snapchat. The infant is said to be OK and was not injured.

Investigators in Danvers were alerted to the situation by Swampscott police.

“They informed us that a video on Snapchat had been brought to their attention, which depicted two young females placing a small child or infant in a refrigerator,” said Danvers Police Chief Patrick Ambrose said.

Authorities have asked out of respect to the family of the baby that the video not be shown on television or online.

The infant is said to be OK and was not injured.

“It makes you wonder what’s wrong with people,” one local resident said. “That’s absolutely terrible.”

Local law enforcement is investigating, along with the Department of Children and Families.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report on this situation and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” a DCF spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The girls were released into the custody of their parents following Tuesday’s court proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)