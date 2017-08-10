2 killed in shooting, fiery car crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Boston police and EMS crews responded to the scene of a shooting and car fire in Dorchester late Wednesday night that left two people dead.

Authorities said officers were called to Elder Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a car that had crashed and burst into flames.

One witness told 7News that about 10 shots were fired and that people screamed “get out of the car” after the vehicle crashed and caught fire.

Authorities said officers found two men dead inside the burned out car. The uncle of one of the victims returned to the scene Thursday morning and told 7News that his nephew, a passenger in the vehicle, had died. The man said that the driver of the vehicle died as well.

The passenger was identified as Amilton Dos Santos, 27. The driver’s name has not been released.

Boston police said an investigation concluded that the two men had crashed the vehicle after suffering gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are working to identify whoever is responsible for opening fire on the car.

The incident is under investigation.

