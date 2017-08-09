2 killed in shooting, fiery car crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Police and EMS crews were on the scene of a shooting and car fire in Dorchester late Wednesday night that left two people dead.

Police said they were called to Elder Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a car there that had significant fire damage.

Boston police confirmed that two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness told 7News that around 10 shots were fired and people screamed “get out of the car” after the vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

The uncle of one of the victims returned to the scene Thursday morning and told 7News that his nephew, a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result. The man also said that the driver of the vehicle died.

Boston police said an investigation concluded that the two men had crashed their vehicle after suffering gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made as a result of the incident.

Police are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)