BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rescued Tuesday night after their boat ran aground near Lovells Island in Boston Harbor.

The Boston Police Harbor Unit was the first on the scene and conducted the rescue. They said both people on the boat are doing OK.

The boat is from New Jersey. It is not known yet what caused the boat to bottom out.

