2 teens charged after liquor store clerk is shot during attempted robbery in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Taunton, which ended with a clerk being shot and badly wounded by a sawed-off shotgun

Police said the two masked suspects entered Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile, allegedly threatened the woman behind the counter with a shotgun. Investigators said she tried to fight back and grabbed the barrel of the gun but was shot in the stomach. She then managed to call 911

“The victim had called and was requesting assistance immediately,” said Lt. Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department. “You could tell that she was gasping for air.”

The 40-year-old woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. She is said to be in serious but stable condition. Her name was not released.

The two teenagers then fled the scene but police said they were able to track the shooter to his home, where they found the shotgun in his bedroom. After speaking with the juvenile, police arrested 18-year-old Billy Morris in connection with the incident. The juvenile’s identity is being withheld.

Both teenagers were charged in connection with incident. Morris was ordered held without bail. The shooter was arraigned in juvenile court.

Customers of the store said their thoughts and prayers are with the victim, who is expected to make a full recovery.

