2 wanted in Subway robbery in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for two men wanted for robbing a Subway in Seekonk at gunpoint.

Police said the two men entered the Subway on Central Avenue Wednesday afternoon and showed a handgun to the two employees, demanding cash. The two suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash and drove off, heading toward Rhode Island.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Seekonk Police Department at 508-336-8123.

