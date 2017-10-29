2-year-old boy plays with the Ohio State University Marching Band

Columbus, OH (WHDH) — A 2-year-old boy was able to play his plastic trumpet for a large crowd at an Ohio State University pep-rally prior to a football game.

The boy was geared up in his OSU Marching Band uniform.

The boy’s mother said she initially posted a video of her son marching to the OSU Marching Band’s songs for family and friends to watch on Facebook.

The video went viral and now has over 2-million views.

Members of the OSU Marching Band saw the video and invited the boy to ‘play’ his trumpet at their pep-rally.

