2 young kids found in home of suspected heroin trafficker, police say

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Lowell say they found two young children, cash and drugs inside the home of a suspected heroin trafficker on Monday night.

Detectives and a gang unit made the discovery while executing a search warrant at second-floor residence on Smith Street as part of an investigation into illegal drug distribution in the city.

Authorities say investigators found three “fingers” of heroin weighing more than 33 grams, a “finger” press, more than $3,000 in cash, a bag of cocaine and other paraphernalia indicating a “significant heroin distribution operation.”

Kevin Davidson, 31, was arrested in connection with the operation. He faces several charges, including heroin trafficking.

Authorities say investigators also found two children, ages 2 and 5, inside the apartment. DCF was notified.

An investigation is underway.

