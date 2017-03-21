BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2017 Boston Marathon banner will officially be unveiled on Boylston Street on Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and officials from the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock will attend the morning ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m.

About 500 banners will line the streets of Boston in the leadup to the race.

Marathon Monday is April 17.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)