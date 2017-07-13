2nd arrest made in Milton home invasion and kidnapping

MILTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A second arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Milton from earlier this week.

Police said the 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges.

The home invasion happened Monday morning at a house on Blue Hill Avenue. Police said the two suspects ambushed a man and his wife and tied them up before robbing their house. The man was then allegedly driven to a bank by one of the suspects to withdraw money. While at the bank, police said the man slipped a note to teller asking them to call 911 because he had been kidnapped.

Police are now investigating why the couple was targeted.

