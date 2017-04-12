3 Billerica firefighters, dispatcher suspended for alleged ‘sexual misconduct’

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Three Billerica firefighters and a dispatcher at the department were suspended Wednesday over allegations of “sexual misconduct” that took place while they were on duty inside the fire station.

The four individuals will be subject to disciplinary hearings, said Billerica Town Manager Joe Curran. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

“If these allegations are true, this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated by the town,”said Curran.

The three firefighters in question are men and the dispatcher is a woman. Curran said the allegations date back to last summer.

An investigation into the alleged misconduct was launched in January when Billerica Fire Chief Thomas Conway notified Curran, who in turn asked the town council to investigate.

Officials are not commenting on the nature of the alleged misconduct or the names of the employees involved.

“There is a great concern that alleged activities of certain employees within the fire department may compromise the town’s ability to deliver the highest and best level of public safety service,” Curran said.

More disciplinary action could be brought against other members of the fire department depending upon what’s learned during the upcoming hearings, Curran explained.

