HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – Three people are dead after a fiery two-car crash in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday morning, police said.

Cellphone video captured one vehicle in flames on Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95. Three passengers inside the vehicle engulfed in flames died.

Rescue crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.

“Two vehicles, again, a motor vehicle accident, and one vehicle was on fire — fully engulfed,” said an official.

According to police, one vehicle was speeding westbound on Hollywood Boulevard and crashed into a turning vehicle.

The victim in the second car suffered non-critical injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

