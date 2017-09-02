CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say three people were found dead in a battery tank explosion.

The explosion was reported Friday morning near Carlsbad in far southeastern New Mexico.

The Eddy County sheriff’s office says it took about three hours to contain the blaze before the bodies were found, though they haven’t been identified.

A tank battery is used to store and process oil wells.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)