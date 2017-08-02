3 injured, 1 arrested on OUI charges after 2-car crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating after three people were hurt early Wednesday in a two-car crash in Chelsea.

Police said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Everett Ave., which is near the MBTA commuter rail tracks.

One of the drivers, Hector Jimenez, 19 of Malden, allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but was apprehended. Jimenez has been charged with OUI and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

Jimenez was taken to Whidden Hospital in Chelsea for his injuries. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to Mass General Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Jeffrey Hittner, of New York, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to Mass General Hospital.

Roads were closed while crews responded to the crash, but they have since re-opened.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

