3 teens arrested for alleged assault of Portsmouth, N.H. man

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — Police arrested three teenagers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire after they allegedly attacked a man who told them to stop vandalizing the site of a fire.

Police said early Sunday morning, four teenagers were damaging barriers and street cones that had been placed around the site of a major fire last month. Sean Sullivan, 49, approached them and told them to be quiet and stop it. That was one when of the teenagers allegedly pulled out a knife and the group attacked Sullivan.

“He’s a stand up guy and he would not put up with walking out of here and allowing these kids to be doing what they were doing,” said Jeff Goss, Sullivan’s business partner. The two men are owners of the Clipper Tavern across the street.

Police said Sullivan was knocked unconscious by the teenagers before another good Samaritan stepped in to break things up. Three of the four teenagers were arrested, including the one who police said had the knife.

Goss said Sullivan is now home from the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)