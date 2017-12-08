WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for two men and a woman wanted for stealing snow blowers from a repair shop in Weymouth.

Mike Murphy, who owns Murphy’s Small Engine Repair with his father, said his father noticed the three missing snow blowers when he went into work last week.

Murphy said his father has been in business for 50 years and this is the first time they had a theft like this. He added that each one is worth about $1,000.

“It’s very frustrating, obviously,” said Murphy. “It’s not the crime of the century, obviously, but for us being a small business right before the holidays, the machines aren’t cheap and to replace them is not cheap also.”

Police released surveillance video showing two men using wire cutters to snip cable and roll two snow blowers onto a pickup truck. They took off but about half an hour later, police said one of the men returned with a woman and they loaded the third snow blower onto the truck.

Murphy said they were unable to get a license plate number on the pickup truck because the tailgate was down.

