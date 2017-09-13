3 wanted in beating outside Gillette Stadium during Pats game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police release surveillance video of one of three suspects wanted for beating a man in the parking lot outside Gillette Stadium.

The suspect, a man in a silver Tom Brady jersey, is seen walking along Route One in the video.

Police said the man in the video and two other men beat up the man in the parking lot during the Patriots game last Thursday. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

