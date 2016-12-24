3 year old accidentally shoots self with unlicensed gun

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A 3-year-old girl in Yarmouth accidentally shot herself with an unsecured and unlicensed handgun.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to the report at 47 Captain Daniel Road in South Yarmouth.

Fire officials provided medical treatment to the child who had a severe gunshot wound to her left hand.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and then transferred to Boston Hospital.

She is expected to survive.

Police determined the child got the fully loaded handgun from a nightstand in the bedroom she shared with her parents.

Mass Department of Children and Families were contacted and have taken custody of the child.

Police seized the gun and other unlicensed firearms owned by the father, 30-year-old Nicholas Jenner.

He is a military veteran and lives with his parents in South Yarmouth

He will be facing a number of charges.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)