HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police and rescue officials say that three young people were killed in a collision of two cars in northern Sweden, and six others have been injured.

Ulf Axelsson, head of rescue operations, said that at least two of the injured were children in child seats. He gave no further details.

The crash occurred on a bend of a main highway near Lycksele in the northern province of Lapland in what rescue services described as “slightly icy” conditions. However, police declined to confirm details pending an investigation.

Police spokesman Michael Liljenberg told Swedish news agency TT that a technical team would investigate before they could determine a possible cause of the collision.

No other details were immediately available.

