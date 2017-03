ORLANDO (WHDH) - Scary moments for a group of people in Florida, when their party bounce house blew away in a fierce wind gust.

The bounce house had five children inside of it when the gust of wind picked it up from the ground.

Four children and one adult were injured.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

