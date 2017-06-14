4 wanted for stealing golf carts from Stow country club

STOW, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for four people wanted for breaking into a country club in Stow and driving off with several golf carts.

The theft happened at the Stow Acres Country Club. Police said the four suspects, who appeared to be in their late teens, were seen on surveillance video driving off with the carts. Management said they found one of the carts at the bottom of a water hazard, where it sustained severe damage.

“My personal frustration is that we’ve invested a lot in the course, a lot of improvements over the last years. And to have something like this happen just frustrates me,” said Andy Massa of the Stow Acres Country Club.

Management said around $5,000 worth of damage was sustained in the golf cart thefts. They are hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the surveillance video.

“Hopefully that would lead someone to recognize them. Stow is a very small town,” said Massa.

