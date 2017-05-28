44 people rescued after high tide traps them on breakwall

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — More than 40 people have been rescued after becoming stranded on a breakwall during high tide at an historic Massachusetts coastal resort town.

Dozens were walking along a scenic footpath on the rock wall at Provincetown when they became stranded Sunday afternoon and several ended up in the water.

The Coast Guard says its crew, the Provincetown harbormaster, and local emergency responders coordinated the rescue, picking up 44 people by boat and safely returning them to shore.

Six people were pulled out of the water. The Coast Guard said that some minor injuries were reported.

