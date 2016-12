PUERTO CARRENO, Colombia (WHDH) — Five crew members were killed in a cargo plane crash in Colombia.

Officials said the plane went down shortly after take-off. In video captured at the scene, the plane could be seen skidding across the ground.

One crew member survived. The crash remains under investigation.

