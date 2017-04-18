5th grader helps save friend who fell in septic tank

ALBANY, VT (WHDH) – A quiet Vermont yard was the scene of a dramatic rescue; a day Tabatha Kittson will never forget.

Kittson and her three children were visiting their friends to celebrate 11-year-old Hannah’s birthday. The moms went inside while the kids played in the yard—that’s when the unthinkable happened.

“I jumped on top of the septic tank cover it just behind my back and I fell in,” said Hannah. “I put my hands out and when they got me out there were nail marks in the ground from me trying to hold myself up,” she continued.

The top of the septic tank was not properly secured and the suction from the tank pulled Hannah down. She screamed out for help.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

Quinnlan Kittson, 10, rushed into action.

“I heard her scream, so I ran over just to see what’s wrong,” said Quinnlan. “And I got scared when I first saw she was actually in a hole, so I told her not to let go of the rim, I just grabbed onto her arm while she was doing that, and started pulling her up,” continued Quinnlan.

Quinn ordered Hannah’s younger brother to go get the moms. All three were able to pull Hannah to safety.

Police say if it weren’t for Quinn, this story could have had a very different ending.

Quinn was honored in front of classmates for his quick action and bravery at Milton Elementary School on Monday.

