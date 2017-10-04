BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A 7-year-old in Brockton made a generous donation when he decided to give all his birthday money to the hurricane relief effort.

Joshua Osterberg made the announcement during his school’s open house. The superintendent invited him to Tuesday’s school committee meeting to be recognized for his selfless act.

“I did it because when I was talking to auntie; she told me to donate birthday money and I thought about it and said ‘I should donate it,'” Osterberg said.

Committee members gave Osterberg a present for his generosity – some new wrestling action figures.

