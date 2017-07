Lincoln Co., OR (WHDH) — An animal spill lead to a sticky situation on the highway in Oregon.

7,500 pounds worth of eels spilled out of a truck after it rolled over Thursday in an incident that caused a major pile-up.

The road and several vehicles were covered in eels and lots of white, sticky slime.

None of the injuries from the crash were considered serious.

