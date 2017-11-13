EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - It’s a construction zone filled with steel and concrete right now, but in less than two years, this will be the center piece of the new Wynn Boston Harbor resort. 7’s Kris Anderson toured the massive development.

“We are standing actually on the main casino floor,” said Bob DeSalvio, the President of Wynn Boston Harbor who will run the new $2.4 billion resort.

DeSalvio put on his hard hat to give 7News an exclusive look inside.

Ten thousand pieces of structural steel are being used to build the massive resort, along with enough concrete to lay a 4-foot wide sidewalk spanning the entire Massachusetts Turnpike.

“How much is being spent here each day?” Anderson asked.

“Oh, we’re spending now on average about $2.5 million a day,” DeSalvio replied.

According to Wynn, this is one of the largest private developments in the state’s history.

Kris asked, “How many gaming machines how big of an area do you foresee it being?”

“About 3,000 slot machines, 145 table games,” said the head of the project.

From its planned 20,000 sq. ft. spa to a venue that will house concerts and shows, what’s been happening in Vegas isn’t staying in Vegas – it’s coming to Boston.

“First time for Wynn in New England,” Kris said. “Did that come into play designing it?”

“It did,” replied DeSalvio. “We tried to come up with items most popular to the area.”

Lots of local flavor is expected like a North End-inspired Italian restaurant, an oyster bar and a craft beer outlet.

“That’s right in the tradition of Everett – it’s become a craft beer capital,” exclaimed DeSalvio.

Another main feature, the 27 floor hotel which has views of the harbor and the Boston skyline

“We’re putting in a new floor every seven days,” Bob explained, showing how fast the project is going.

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy and many people didn’t want a casino here. One of the major complaints – increased traffic.

Kris asked, “What are some of the things you guys are doing to cut down on potential traffic issues?”

“First of all – get people out of their cars” and on to the MBTA, DeSalvio exclaimed.

Shuttles will also run from Wellington and Malden centers.

Sullivan Square, Broadway and Route 16 will also undergo a $60 million road improvement project.

They’re also betting big on their waterfront location.

“We did a water trial the other day,” DeSalvio said. “It took 19 minutes to get from Long Wharf to here on what are going to be beautiful vessels.”

Another concern, studies show casinos raise crime by roughly 10 percent. DeSalvio is confident that won’t happen here.

“We’re going to run a very tight ship,” DeSalvio explained. “We want to make sure that we provide a safe and sound environment for our guests.”

“What do you say to those who are against this casino coming?” Kris asked.

“I’m hoping ten years from now when we look back a lot of people are going to say you know what, Wynn came in and they did it right,” DeSalvio responded.

The grand opening date is set for June 24, 2019, and DeSalvio says they’re going to make that deadline. You can bet on it.

