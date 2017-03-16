7’s one-on-one with Sen. Warren on Trump budget, 2020 election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti about President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, saying the plan “just screams wrong priorities.”

“This is a budget that is going to help a few people at the top and leave a whole lot of people behind,” said Warren.

Warren told Sacchetti she believes Trump’s administration is off to a tough start and said his presidency is “failing.” The senator referenced the president’s travel ban, which has now been blocked twice by federal judges.

Warren herself has faced criticism of her own from Republicans who said she is more concerned with boosting her national profile than helping her constituents in Massachusetts. Warren said that is not true and defended her track record.

“I get out there and fight everyday for working families. I do what I said I was going to do way back in the campaign when I first ran,” said Warren. She spoke of her work passing laws to tackle the opioid crisis and protect service members with student loan debt. She also said she secured funding to repair seawalls in Scituate and help the MBTA’s Green Line extension.

Warren said her work is not done yet and she plans to run for re-election. When asked if she will run for president in 2020, Warren said she is more concerned on what is happening now.

“I am not focused on Donald Trump’s second term. I’m focused on Donald Trump’s first term and what we do right now,” said Warren.

