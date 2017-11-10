8-year-old boy kills monstrous 11-foot alligator

(WHDH) — A young boy caught killed an alligator last month that was more than twice his size during an early morning hunting trip with his father.

WFTS reports that Grayson Chantley, 8, speared an 11-foot gator in Lake Kissimmee. The gator’s head was nearly the size of the boy’s body, according to photos shared by the news outlet.

“Whenever they’re big, I’m just like, I want to get this gator,” Chantley said.

Chantley recreated the moment he speared the gator in the lake’s dark waters.

The boy’s father says hunting teaches him about life, survival and nature.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)