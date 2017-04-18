MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WHDH) – A family in South Carolina woke up to an unusual Easter surprise. The family said they thought someone was breaking into their home and they were right, except it wasn’t what they were expecting.

The family found a 9-foot alligator that had made its way onto their porch. The animal didn’t seem like it was ready to leave.

“He was a perfectly happy gator, he would have stayed there for however long,” said Steve Polston, a Mount Pleasant resident.

“He simply wouldn’t turn, then he became more aggressive,” added Polston.

Wildlife experts were called in, and they were able to get the gator away from the home.

Experts said this kind of behavior is typical for alligators in the spring.

