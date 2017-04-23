9-year-old in critical condition after being hit by baseball in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit in the chest with a baseball at a Charlestown park.

The incident happened at the Ryan Playground on Sunday.

Officials say the boy was pitching and was hit with a baseball. They say he went into cardiac arrest after he was hit.

CPR was done and a defibrillator was used; paramedics were able to resuscitate the boy.

The child was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the game was not an organized game.

