9-year-old in critical condition after being hit by baseball in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit in the chest with a baseball at a Charlestown park.
The incident happened at the Ryan Playground on Sunday.
Officials say the boy was pitching and was hit with a baseball. They say he went into cardiac arrest after he was hit.
CPR was done and a defibrillator was used; paramedics were able to resuscitate the boy.
The child was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.
Officials said the game was not an organized game.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)