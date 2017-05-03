Aaron Hernandez’s SUV removed from eBay

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Auction site eBay removed a listing for an SUV that belonged to Aaron Hernandez.

The 2006 Toyota 4-Runner is the vehicle prosecutors said was the SUV used in a 2012 double murder in Boston’s South End. Hernandez was acquitted in the killings, just days before he was found dead in his jail cell from suicide.

Hernandez originally leased the SUV from someone in Rhode Island, who then put the car up for sale on eBay. Within hours, bids for the SUV had reached more than $100,000.

The listing was removed by eBay, who said it violated their Offensive Materials Policy because it was an item related to a violent felon.

