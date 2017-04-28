Ace Hardware opening distribution center with 200-plus jobs

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ace Hardware is opening a northeastern U.S. distribution center in eastern Pennsylvania, that will create more than 200 jobs.

The $20 million, 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse will be in Bethel Township, near Fredericksburg. It will replace smaller facilities in Prince George, Virginia; Baltimore; Portland, Maine and Pittston, which is also in Pennsylvania. The center will service Ace stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The center is about a mile from Interstates 78 and 81.

Ace says the new center will create 208 new jobs and enable the company to retain 60 jobs it already has in Pennsylvania.

The center should open in the first quarter of next year.

