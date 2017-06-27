Adorable golden retriever brings water to umpires during baseball game

(WHDH) — A pooch that claims to be “the best dog in professional baseball” certainly lived up to his title during a recent game, amazing everyone in attendance!

Video shared by ABC 21 sports anchor Zach Groth showed Jake the diamond dog saunter up to umpires at the Fort Wayne Tincaps game and carrying a basket filled with water bottles in his mouth.

With the summer temperatures taking a toll, Jake recognized a need to keep them hydrated. Jake even waited patiently for the umpires to finish their water before trotting back to the dugout.

Jake has been a fixture at the minor-league stadium for years. This viral video just might punch him a ticket to the majors.

Jake the Diamond Dog is at the @TinCaps game, and he's still amazing. cc: @Lana pic.twitter.com/nB4bpRO8Z3 — Zach Groth (@Zach_ABC21) June 27, 2017

