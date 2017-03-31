After fake 911 calls, officer teaches Mansfield class a lesson

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mansfield turned some fake 9-1-1 calls into a teachable moment on Friday.

When students at the Robinson school reportedly called 9-1-1 by mistake twice Friday morning, an officer stopped by the classroom to find out what was going on.

Officer Kelley interrupted the kindergarten class to teach the students about the correct ways to use 9-1-1, then took some time to pose for a picture with the students.

You can see the department’s Facebook post below.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)