AG Healey does ’22 Push-up Challenge’ to raise awareness for military suicide prevention

BOSTON (WHDH) — Attorney General and her staff took part in the 22 Push-Up Challenge Monday to raise awareness for military suicide prevention.

Healey and her staff have been doing the challenge every morning since the middle of October.

“We’re paying very close attention to the needs facing military families, veterans and service members in our state,” said Healey. “They need help, they need intervention, their families need resources, their families need support and that’s what this is about.”

Joining Healey and her staff Monday was Boston Marathon hero Carlos Arrendondo, who lost one son to the war in Iraq and the other to suicide. Arrendondo said events like this help families like his recovery. Healey said she was happy to be a part of something to support him.

