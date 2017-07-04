Air National Guard members start returning home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Approximately 100 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard are starting to return home.

The first group from the Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing will return to the Bradley Air National Guard Base from deployment, beginning Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, adjutant general and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, says the airmen have been deployed to multiple locations in Southwest Asia and supported Expeditionary Combat Support operations, including tactical airlift, maintenance, security and logistics support.

Martin says their successful return marks the completion of the 103rd Air Wing’s first overseas deployment flying C-130 aircraft.

More than 200 of the nearly 300 airmen that began to deploy in late 2016 have returned home safely. Those still deployed are scheduled to return throughout the summer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)