Alleged sexual assault involving minors at Weymouth High School under investigation

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The superintendent of schools in Weymouth says they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Weymouth High School.

The alleged assault happened Monday in a school building and it involved students who are minors.

The superintendent released a statement on Tuesday that read in part:

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately involved the Weymouth Police and took appropriate action.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Police investigating sexual assault at Weymouth High. The incident happened Monday & involves minors. Statement from superintendent. #7news pic.twitter.com/tYLmIVPx9Z — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) October 17, 2017

