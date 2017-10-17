Alleged sexual assault involving minors at Weymouth High School under investigation

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The superintendent of schools in Weymouth says they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Weymouth High School.
The alleged assault happened Monday in a school building and it involved students who are minors.
The superintendent released a statement on Tuesday that read in part:
“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately involved the Weymouth Police and took appropriate action.”
No additional details were immediately available.
