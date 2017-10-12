Amazon offers more than 120,000 U.S. jobs for holiday season

(WHDH) – Popular online retail giant Amazon announced Thursday that it will be hiring hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. for this holiday season.

According to a news release, Amazon will be creating more than 120,000 positions within their U.S. fulfillment and sortation centers and customer service sites. A spokesperson stated that in 2016, many holiday positions transitioned to regular, full-time roles.

Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, said in a statement,

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers. We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

The open positions are available in the following states:

Florida

Alabama

Nevada

Arizona

New Hampshire

California

New Jersey

Colorado

New York

Connecticut

North Carolina

Delaware

Ohio

Oklahoma

Georgia

Oregon

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Indiana

South Carolina

Kansas

Tennessee

Kentucky

Texas

Maryland

Utah

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Washington

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

For more information on how to apply, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)