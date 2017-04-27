Amazon’s ‘Echo Look’ will judge your outfit

Amazon has come out with it’s own fashion police.

The Echo Look is just like Amazon’s Alexa, except this one is also part fashionista.

It has LED lights and a voice-controlled camera that can take full body photos and videos so you can compare outfits.

It will then determine which outfit is better using machine-learning technology and human opinion.

The Echo Look will cost 200 dollars once available.

For now though, you have to request an invitation to buy one.

