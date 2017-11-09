Animal rights group releases video of dairy farm workers kicking, punching cows

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WHDH) – Shocking video has been released showing what an animal rights group calls the “horrific” abuse of cows at a South Florida dairy farm.

According to the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), undercover investigators were able to record the footage at Larson Dairy Farm in Okeechobee, which distributes milk throughout the state of Florida.

Workers could be seen in the video hitting the cows with metal rods and towels, as well as punching and kicking them in the head in an effort to herd them so the animals could be milked.

According to ARM, footage of the abuse was captured by an investigator that gained employment at the farm, and over a three-week period, they “documented the extensive and widespread abuse.”

‘We have been in other dairies in the State of Florida. We have been in other dairies in the United States. What we have never seen — ever — while undercover, is steel construction rebar used on animals,” said ARM founder Richard Couto. “We have never seen that. This is how those animals are being controlled, and that is obvious through our video. It’s unnecessary. The torture was unnecessary.”

ARM said they showed the video to the prosecutor in Okeechobee, who then referred them to the sheriff’s office.

7News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office in Okeechobee, but we have yet to receive a comment.

Larson Farms has also been approached for a comment. We are expecting to hear back from them later on Thursday.

