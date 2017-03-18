BOSTON (WHDH) - The 10th annual city-wide spelling bee kicked off on Saturday.

Students from all over Boston gathered at the Boston Public Library to compete for the gold.

The event was hosted by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families.

The spelling bee champion will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC in May.

Scripps is the largest and longest running spelling bee in the nation.

