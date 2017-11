(WHDH) – More technical difficulties have been reported for the iPhone X.

Users say the new phone’s screen stops working and fails to register users’ finger swipes in cold temperatures.

This issues makes it so users can only use the facial recognition to open the phone.

Apple says it’s aware of the issue and is working on a software update.

