Aquarium names seal after Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) — A seal named after Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers will be released back into the wild Tuesday after being rescued off the coast of New York.

The seal was found with several wounds on his flippers, neck and belly when it was rescued. He was just 30 pounds.

Now at 48 pounds, the seal is healed and ready to return to the sea.

The Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Resuce Clinic wanted to honor the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in a creative way and reached out to Flowers to set the seal free.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Blue Shutter Beach in Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)